América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.68.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.50 to $20.40 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on América Móvil from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on América Móvil from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Institutional Trading of América Móvil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in América Móvil by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,658,966 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $140,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,187 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in América Móvil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in América Móvil by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 1st quarter worth $402,000. Institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil Stock Down 0.7 %

América Móvil Company Profile

AMX opened at $19.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.84. América Móvil has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85.

(Get Rating)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.