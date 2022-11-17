American Bio Medica (OTCMKTS:ABMC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.02

American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.01. American Bio Medica shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 1,430 shares trading hands.

American Bio Medica Trading Down 22.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.

American Bio Medica (OTCMKTS:ABMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter.

About American Bio Medica

American Bio Medica Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of lateral flow immunoassay tests primarily for the immediate detection of drugs in urine and oral fluids. Its drugs detection products in urine include Rapid Drug Screen, a rapid drug test, which detects the presence or absence of 2 to 10 drugs; RDS InCup, a drug-testing cup that detects the presence or absence of 1 to 12 drugs; Rapid TOX, a drug test in a cassette platform, which detects the presence or absence of 1 to 10 drugs; and Rapid TOX Cup II, a drug testing cup that detects the presence or absence of 1 to 16 drugs.

