American Express (NYSE:AXP) Holdings Decreased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,117 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth about $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 78.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Price Performance

American Express stock traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.20. 34,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,807,798. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.53. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $112.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

Insider Activity

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on American Express to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.