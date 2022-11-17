Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 365.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.78.

NYSE:AMP opened at $320.72 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $339.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $283.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.47.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.85%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

