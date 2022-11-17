Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Lifted by Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 2.3% of Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $287.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,944. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $296.67.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays downgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amgen to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.73.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

