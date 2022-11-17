Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Chairman Sells $121,847.52 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) Chairman John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $121,847.52. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 813,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,466,451.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ FOLD traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $10.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,662,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,849. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $12.96.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 290,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 42,807 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 629,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 14,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $115,000.
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.
