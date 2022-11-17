Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Chairman Sells $121,847.52 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) Chairman John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $121,847.52. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 813,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,466,451.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ FOLD traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $10.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,662,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,849. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $12.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 290,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 42,807 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 629,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 14,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $115,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Amicus Therapeutics

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FOLD. StockNews.com raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

