Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) EVP Sells $436,141.88 in Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) EVP Farshad Haghighi sold 16,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $436,141.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,774.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Farshad Haghighi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 11th, Farshad Haghighi sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00.

Amkor Technology Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.78. 1,363,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.34. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $28.78.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amkor Technology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 114.9% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 36.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 26,911 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 9.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 177.9% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 93,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 59,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 3.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 516,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,209,000 after acquiring an additional 19,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Further Reading

