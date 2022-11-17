AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Stake Boosted by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 9.4% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,054,000 after acquiring an additional 14,187 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,206 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 13.9% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,251,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 44.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,724,000 after buying an additional 75,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AMN Healthcare Services

In related news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $578,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $578,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65 shares in the company, valued at $7,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $677,879.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,213.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

NYSE:AMN opened at $117.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.90 and a 200-day moving average of $107.30. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.75 and a twelve month high of $129.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.32.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AMN. Benchmark raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.60.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Featured Stories

