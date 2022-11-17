Analysts Issue Forecasts for 908 Devices Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MASS)

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 908 Devices in a research report issued on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the company will earn ($0.91) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.02). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for 908 Devices’ current full-year earnings is ($0.97) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for 908 Devices’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

MASS opened at $11.01 on Thursday. 908 Devices has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $31.18. The company has a current ratio of 11.73, a quick ratio of 14.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.33. The company has a market capitalization of $347.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 0.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASS. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in 908 Devices by 223.2% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,459,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,902,000 after buying an additional 2,388,844 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in 908 Devices by 25.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,422,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,394,000 after buying an additional 288,923 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in 908 Devices in the third quarter valued at about $4,061,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its stake in 908 Devices by 78.4% in the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 552,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,000 after buying an additional 242,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in 908 Devices by 14.5% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,715,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,225,000 after buying an additional 217,700 shares during the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $164,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,625,408.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $164,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,625,408.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $508,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,989,075.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,200 shares of company stock worth $1,064,216 in the last three months. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

