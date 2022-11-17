Analysts Issue Forecasts for Dollar General Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Atlantic Securities increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dollar General in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities analyst S. Hudson now forecasts that the company will earn $2.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.59. The consensus estimate for Dollar General’s current full-year earnings is $11.57 per share. Atlantic Securities also issued estimates for Dollar General’s FY2023 earnings at $11.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.63 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.41 EPS.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.4 %

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.85.

Shares of DG stock opened at $256.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.95. The company has a market cap of $57.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total value of $25,866,121.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,369 shares in the company, valued at $20,418,557.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 285,422 shares of company stock valued at $68,676,137. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 21.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,849,000 after buying an additional 9,965 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 14.4% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at about $720,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 79.0% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

