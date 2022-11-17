Analysts Offer Predictions for Dyadic International, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DYAI)

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dyadic International in a report released on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.32). The consensus estimate for Dyadic International’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Dyadic International’s FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.
Dyadic International Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DYAI opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.45. Dyadic International has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $4.98.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyadic International
Dyadic International Company Profile
Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 platform and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, bi/tri-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dyadic International (DYAI)
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Should you still buy Chevron’s stock ex-dividend?
- Bulk Shippers See Earnings & Revenue Decline Amid Global Slowdown
- Why Are Bears Still Going Short on AGNC Investment?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.