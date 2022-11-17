Analysts Offer Predictions for Dyadic International, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DYAI)

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dyadic International in a report released on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.32). The consensus estimate for Dyadic International’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Dyadic International’s FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Get Dyadic International alerts:

Dyadic International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DYAI opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.45. Dyadic International has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $4.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyadic International

Dyadic International Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DYAI. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Dyadic International during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dyadic International by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its position in Dyadic International by 38.9% in the second quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 46,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 platform and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, bi/tri-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.