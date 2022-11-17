Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for CGI (GIB)

CGI (NYSE: GIB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/14/2022 – CGI was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/10/2022 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$126.00 to C$130.00.

11/10/2022 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$130.00 to C$134.00.

11/10/2022 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$130.00 to C$135.00.

10/20/2022 – CGI had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Desjardins.

10/12/2022 – CGI is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE GIB traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,049. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.51 and its 200-day moving average is $80.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. CGI Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.23 and a 52 week high of $89.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in CGI by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in CGI by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CGI by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CGI by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CGI by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

