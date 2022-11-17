Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE: MAA) in the last few weeks:

11/14/2022 – Mid-America Apartment Communities had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $160.00 to $178.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – Mid-America Apartment Communities had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $215.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – Mid-America Apartment Communities had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $177.00 to $166.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/1/2022 – Mid-America Apartment Communities had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler to $185.00.

10/28/2022 – Mid-America Apartment Communities had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $177.00 to $170.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Mid-America Apartment Communities had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $210.00 to $189.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2022 – Mid-America Apartment Communities had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $200.00 to $160.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Mid-America Apartment Communities is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Mid-America Apartment Communities had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $186.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/19/2022 – Mid-America Apartment Communities had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $178.00 to $177.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

MAA traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $156.40. 5,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,807. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $141.13 and a one year high of $231.63.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.