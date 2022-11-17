Analysts Set Expectations for Eliem Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ELYM)

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eliem Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.71) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.41). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eliem Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.84) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Eliem Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.05).

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ELYM. HC Wainwright started coverage on Eliem Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Eliem Therapeutics from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Eliem Therapeutics stock opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.28. Eliem Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELYM. Atom Investors LP grew its holdings in Eliem Therapeutics by 154.9% in the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 67,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 40,765 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC grew its stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 67,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 26,069 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Eliem Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics by 707.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 713,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 624,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Eliem Therapeutics by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, neuropsychiatry, epilepsy, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Its two lead drug candidates are ETX-810 for chronic pain, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial; and ETX-155 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, perimenopausal depression, and focal onset seizures that is in Phase I clinical trial.

