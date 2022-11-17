Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Hanesbrands (HBI)

Hanesbrands (NYSE: HBI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/16/2022 – Hanesbrands had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC to $7.00.

11/9/2022 – Hanesbrands was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $10.00.

11/6/2022 – Hanesbrands had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $11.00 to $7.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/31/2022 – Hanesbrands was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $13.00.

10/12/2022 – Hanesbrands is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hanesbrands Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of HBI traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.00. The stock had a trading volume of 13,225,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,632,830. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 66.07% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

In related news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,472.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tracy M. Preston acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,472.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 37,000 shares of company stock worth $322,600 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 463.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

