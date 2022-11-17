Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Hanesbrands (HBI)

Hanesbrands (NYSE: HBI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

  • 11/16/2022 – Hanesbrands had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC to $7.00.
  • 11/9/2022 – Hanesbrands was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $10.00.
  • 11/6/2022 – Hanesbrands had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $11.00 to $7.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 10/31/2022 – Hanesbrands was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $13.00.
  • 10/12/2022 – Hanesbrands is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hanesbrands Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of HBI traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.00. The stock had a trading volume of 13,225,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,632,830. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBIGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 66.07% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,472.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tracy M. Preston acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,472.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 37,000 shares of company stock worth $322,600 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 463.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

