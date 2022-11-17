Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR: SAX):

11/16/2022 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €41.70 ($42.99) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/11/2022 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €62.00 ($63.92) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

11/11/2022 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €72.00 ($74.23) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

11/10/2022 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €53.00 ($54.64) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/10/2022 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €41.00 ($42.27) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/10/2022 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €40.50 ($41.75) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/10/2022 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €62.00 ($63.92) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/2/2022 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €62.00 ($63.92) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/28/2022 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €62.00 ($63.92) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

10/27/2022 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €41.00 ($42.27) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/18/2022 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €43.00 ($44.33) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/29/2022 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €65.00 ($67.01) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

9/19/2022 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €55.00 ($56.70) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

ETR:SAX traded down €2.56 ($2.64) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €44.88 ($46.27). 78,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €40.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of €44.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 434.70. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €34.44 ($35.51) and a 52 week high of €74.00 ($76.29).

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

