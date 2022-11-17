Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Traeger (COOK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Traeger (NYSE: COOK):

11/17/2022 – Traeger is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2022 – Traeger is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

11/15/2022 – Traeger had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $3.15.

11/10/2022 – Traeger had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $7.00 to $4.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – Traeger had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $4.00 to $3.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Traeger Stock Performance

Shares of Traeger stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,113,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.87. The firm has a market cap of $465.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.64. Traeger, Inc. has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $15.95.

Insider Activity at Traeger

In other news, CEO Jeremy Andrus purchased 10,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $29,184.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,916,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,966,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Traeger

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Traeger during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Traeger during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Traeger during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Traeger during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Traeger during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

