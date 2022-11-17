Ansell (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Shares Down 3%

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY – Get Rating) shares traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $73.79 and last traded at $73.79. 884 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 2,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.06.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ansell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.
Ansell Stock Down 3.0 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.24.
Ansell Increases Dividend
Ansell Company Profile
Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ansell (ANSLY)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Ansell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ansell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.