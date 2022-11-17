Ansell (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Shares Down 3%

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY – Get Rating) shares traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $73.79 and last traded at $73.79. 884 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 2,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.06.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ansell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.198 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Ansell’s previous dividend of $0.92.

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.

