Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Short Interest Up 6.4% in October

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,740,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the October 15th total of 11,030,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Antero Midstream

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,932,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,451,000 after acquiring an additional 74,583 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 64,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 438,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 9,895 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 112,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 16,884 shares in the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Antero Midstream from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Antero Midstream Stock Down 1.6 %

Antero Midstream stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.92. 41,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,857,984. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 2.47. Antero Midstream has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $11.56.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 35.99%. The company had revenue of $231.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.33%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

