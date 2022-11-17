Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,218.19

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,218.19 ($14.31) and traded as high as GBX 1,445 ($16.98). Antofagasta shares last traded at GBX 1,400 ($16.45), with a volume of 1,336,812 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on ANTO shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($15.86) to GBX 1,275 ($14.98) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,260 ($14.81) to GBX 1,210 ($14.22) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,100 ($12.93) to GBX 1,050 ($12.34) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,050 ($12.34) to GBX 1,000 ($11.75) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,285.63 ($15.11).

Antofagasta Stock Down 1.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,171.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,219.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.02. The firm has a market cap of £13.29 billion and a PE ratio of 1,706.23.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

