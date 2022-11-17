Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Receives $290.29 Average PT from Analysts

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $290.29.

AON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on AON in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James lowered AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AON opened at $293.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $280.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The company has a market cap of $60.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.87. AON has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $341.98.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AON will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $800,187.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AON. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of AON by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,942,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,912,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535,747 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of AON by 8,264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,765,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719,990 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AON by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,897,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,828,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,671 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AON by 749.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 625,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,572,000 after acquiring an additional 551,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,734,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,744,000 after acquiring an additional 260,537 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

