APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on APA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of APA from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of APA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of APA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.39.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $47.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 3.70. APA has a 1-year low of $22.94 and a 1-year high of $51.95.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. APA had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 325.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. APA’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that APA will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

APA declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of APA by 375.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of APA by 205.7% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 657.1% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

