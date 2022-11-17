Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Short Interest Down 11.8% in October

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the October 15th total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Aperam Stock Performance

Shares of APMSF opened at $27.38 on Thursday. Aperam has a one year low of $27.38 and a one year high of $27.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.17.

Aperam Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

