Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,073,400.00 in Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,073,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,517,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,756,794.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Appian alerts:

On Monday, November 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 44,978 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.14 per share, with a total value of $1,760,438.92.

On Friday, November 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 121,853 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.33 per share, for a total transaction of $4,914,331.49.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 60,900 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,035,865.00.

Appian Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $39.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.63. Appian Co. has a 12-month low of $33.02 and a 12-month high of $89.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Appian

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $117.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.11 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 53.25% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Appian by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Appian by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 41,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Appian by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Appian during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,229,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Appian by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 167,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. 51.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APPN. KeyCorp started coverage on Appian in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Appian from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Appian from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

About Appian

(Get Rating)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.