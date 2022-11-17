Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-2.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.3-7.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.41 billion.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $279.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Applied Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $135.00.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.45. 10,266,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,217,916. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.30. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

