Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ARMK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aramark from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Aramark from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aramark presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.67.

ARMK stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.27. The company had a trading volume of 7,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,415. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 53.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66. Aramark has a 1-year low of $28.74 and a 1-year high of $41.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Aramark had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aramark by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Aramark in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aramark in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Aramark by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

