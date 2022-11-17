Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aramark from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.67.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.39, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.18. Aramark has a 12-month low of $28.74 and a 12-month high of $41.20.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Aramark had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is 72.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Aramark by 35.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 142,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after buying an additional 37,485 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aramark during the third quarter worth about $32,702,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Aramark by 51.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 99,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 33,769 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Aramark by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,894,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,708,000 after buying an additional 121,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Aramark by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 116,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

