Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Short Interest Update

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,050,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the October 15th total of 5,580,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 845,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.
Shares of Archrock stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $8.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,157. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Archrock has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $10.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.06.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 223.08%.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Archrock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.
