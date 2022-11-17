Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Short Interest Update

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,050,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the October 15th total of 5,580,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 845,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Archrock Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Archrock stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $8.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,157. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Archrock has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $10.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.06.

Archrock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 223.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,003,998 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,573,000 after purchasing an additional 114,017 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Archrock by 64.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 413,211 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 161,514 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 49,102 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Archrock by 13.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57,868 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Archrock during the 1st quarter valued at $2,008,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Archrock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

