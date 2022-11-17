Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ARDC)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1025 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Stock Performance

ARDC opened at $12.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.53. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $16.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000.

(Get Rating)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

