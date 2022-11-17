argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Short Interest Update

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 706,200 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the October 15th total of 794,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Institutional Trading of argenx

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in argenx by 51.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,545,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,456,000 after buying an additional 527,812 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 6.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,974,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,680,000 after purchasing an additional 294,228 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 3.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,377,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,237,000 after purchasing an additional 182,835 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 62.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,366,000 after purchasing an additional 128,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the third quarter worth about $35,741,000. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARGX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on argenx from €470.00 ($484.54) to €480.00 ($494.85) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on argenx from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on argenx from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on argenx from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, argenx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.14.

argenx Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $365.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $367.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.88. argenx has a 52 week low of $249.50 and a 52 week high of $403.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 0.85.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.50) by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $146.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.49 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 295.08% and a negative return on equity of 49.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that argenx will post -15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

