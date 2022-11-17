Arweave (AR) Trading Down 6.7% This Week

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Arweave has a market cap of $330.69 million and $35.88 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One Arweave coin can now be bought for about $9.90 or 0.00059424 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,665.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.58 or 0.00621571 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00234797 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000673 BTC.
Arweave Coin Profile
AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org.
Buying and Selling Arweave
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.