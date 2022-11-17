Asahi Intecc (OTC:AHICF) Trading Up 7.6%

Asahi Intecc Co., Ltd. (OTC:AHICF – Get Rating) was up 7.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.20 and last traded at $18.20. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.91.
Asahi Intecc Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.72.
Asahi Intecc Company Profile
Asahi Intecc Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments: the Medical Division and the Device Division. The company provides percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty (PTCA) guide wires, PTCA guiding catheters, PTCA balloon catheters, and penetration catheters for cardiology; peripheral guide wires, IVR guide wires, micro catheters, and gastrointestinal and cerebrovascular system guide wires for peripheral vascular, abdominal vascular, and cerebrovascular systems; and guide wires and catheters for angiography.
