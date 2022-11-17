ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 680.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of ASML by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 88 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

ASML Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $576.70 on Thursday. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $881.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $464.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $502.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36.

ASML Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $1.1393 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASML. New Street Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from €595.00 ($613.40) to €520.00 ($536.08) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of ASML to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $684.15.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

