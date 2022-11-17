ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Price Target Raised to €745.00

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from €732.00 ($754.64) to €745.00 ($768.04) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ASML. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on ASML from €595.00 ($613.40) to €520.00 ($536.08) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on ASML from €815.00 ($840.21) to €615.00 ($634.02) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised ASML to a positive rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday. New Street Research raised ASML from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $684.15.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $576.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. ASML has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $881.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $464.82 and a 200 day moving average of $502.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26.

ASML Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $1.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ASML by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 680.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.