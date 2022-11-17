Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Short Interest Up 9.0% in October

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 217,800 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the October 15th total of 199,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ASPU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital lowered Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Aspen Group to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Shares of Aspen Group stock opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.79. Aspen Group has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Aspen Group ( NASDAQ:ASPU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 26.84% and a negative net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $18.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.72 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Group will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Aspen Group by 45.2% in the first quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 18,006 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Aspen Group by 470.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 52,177 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aspen Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,134,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Aspen Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 27.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education fields through Aspen University and United States University.

