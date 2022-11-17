Aspire Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,955 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Aspire Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.82. The company had a trading volume of 9,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,067. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.33. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25.

