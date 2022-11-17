Aspire Capital Advisors LLC Has $8.84 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Aspire Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,749 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for 6.7% of Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $8,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $67,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $107,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $131,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.29. 14,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,731. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $114.66 and a one year high of $176.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.88 and a 200 day moving average of $130.61.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

