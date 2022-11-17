Aspire Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VO. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $207.69. The company had a trading volume of 13,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,505. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $260.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.45.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.