ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Announces $0.06 Dividend

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0627 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Down 1.4 %
ASAZY stock opened at $11.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.75. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $15.51. The company has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.
