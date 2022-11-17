ATB Capital Increases Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target to C$140.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at ATB Capital to C$140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. ATB Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank set a C$125.00 price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$127.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$128.44.

Loblaw Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TSE L traded up C$0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$110.26. The stock had a trading volume of 214,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,488. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$111.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$114.57. The firm has a market cap of C$36.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.63. Loblaw Companies has a fifty-two week low of C$90.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$124.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.69, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

