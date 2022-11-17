Atlantis Japan Growth Fund (LON:AJG) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.15

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund (LON:AJG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
AJG opened at GBX 170 ($2.00) on Thursday. Atlantis Japan Growth Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 154 ($1.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 280 ($3.29). The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 168.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 173.44. The company has a market capitalization of £69.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76.
