Atlantis Japan Growth Fund (LON:AJG) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.15

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund (LON:AJG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Price Performance

AJG opened at GBX 170 ($2.00) on Thursday. Atlantis Japan Growth Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 154 ($1.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 280 ($3.29). The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 168.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 173.44. The company has a market capitalization of £69.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76.

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Company Profile

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Tiburon Partners LLP. The fund is managed by Atlantis Investment Research Corporation. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

