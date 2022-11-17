Atria Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,866 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 12,831 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 25,924,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,144,760,000 after purchasing an additional 204,315 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,758,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,386,458,000 after purchasing an additional 757,743 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Oracle by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,326,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $854,314,000 after purchasing an additional 574,160 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,473,298 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $661,899,000 after purchasing an additional 165,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oracle Stock Down 0.9 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Oracle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Oracle to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.58.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.17. The stock had a trading volume of 254,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,046,598. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $213.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

