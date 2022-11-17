Atria Investments LLC Has $13.23 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,140 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $13,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Salesforce by 22.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 156,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,264,000 after purchasing an additional 28,461 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 53.8% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 23.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 10.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 28,484 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,047,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $256,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce stock traded down $5.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $149.59. The stock had a trading volume of 239,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,117,339. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $149.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $136.04 and a one year high of $309.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.70.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 560 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $89,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,049,037. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,231 shares of company stock worth $19,103,070 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities began coverage on Salesforce in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.29.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

