Atria Investments LLC Has $16.45 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 179,637 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $16,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VWO traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.18. The stock had a trading volume of 568,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,565,590. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $52.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.27.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.