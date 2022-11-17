Atria Investments LLC Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,023,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,865 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.5% of Atria Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $24,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.85. The company had a trading volume of 11,337,309 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day moving average is $23.48.

