Atria Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Atria Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,556 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $13,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,091,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 581.0% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.50. 218,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,728,527. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.81 and a 200 day moving average of $31.60. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $40.21.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

