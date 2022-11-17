Atria Investments LLC Sells 2,067 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $14,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,777,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total value of $3,994,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,784,945.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,091,386 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE TMO traded down $9.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $526.78. 32,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,042,126. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $520.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $542.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $619.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

