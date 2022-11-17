Atria Investments LLC Sells 4,129 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,129 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $20,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $11,084,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.46.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 12,930 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total transaction of $1,929,285.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,489 shares in the company, valued at $4,400,053.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 12,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total transaction of $1,929,285.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,400,053.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 100,026 shares of company stock valued at $14,313,262 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

PG traded down $1.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $140.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,031,139. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

