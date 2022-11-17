Atria Investments LLC Sells 78,253 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 774,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,253 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 0.8% of Atria Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $36,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 296,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,692,000 after purchasing an additional 25,053 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. TNF LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. TNF LLC now owns 321,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,282,000 after buying an additional 17,287 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,848.3% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,533,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 15,219,674 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.91. 36,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,387,665. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.20. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $53.33.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

Featured Stories

