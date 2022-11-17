Atria Investments LLC Sells 8,729 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Atria Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,729 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $17,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 21.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 146,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,952,000 after purchasing an additional 25,508 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 124.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $174.21. The stock had a trading volume of 140,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,664,326. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $199.90. The company has a market capitalization of $158.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.24.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.70.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

